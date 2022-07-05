Nagpur, July 5: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday was accorded a grand welcome by BJP workers in his hometown Nagpur. This is his first visit after assuming charge of his new office.

However, what caught everyone's attention was the absence of Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah's photo from the banners and hoardings up by party workers to welcome Fadnavis, who took over as Deputy CM in the Eknath Shinde-led government on June 30.

From the city airport, the BJP leader embarked on a 'jallosh yatra' (victory procession) organised by his supporters on Tuesday. The hoardings and banners put up on the yatra route had photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Nagpur MP and Union minister Nitin Gadkari and some other leaders, but the picture of Shah was missing from them, raising eyebrows.

Asked why Shah's photo was missing from the hoardings and banners, Nagpur BJP spokesperson Chandan Goswami sought to downplay the issue, saying the party has huge respect for the Union Home Minister. "The posters and hoardings were put up by party workers as per protocol. There were many posters featuring Amit Shah ji's photo, too," he said.

Fadnavis, addressing a gathering during the yatra, praised Shah and said his blessings were always with BJP workers and leaders. "We could do what we did today", due to Shah's blessings, said the MLA from Nagpur (South West), apparently referring to the BJP's participation in the Shinde-led government which was formed following the collapse of the Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation late last month.

He also thanked PM Narendra Modi and Party President JP Nadda for giving him respect and making him the Deputy CM. The BJP leader said he obeyed the party's command and agreed to become No. 2 in the newly-formed Shinde cabinet.

He said without the BJP and PM Modi he could not become the Chief Minister of the state in 2014.