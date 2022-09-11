Dwarka Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passes away

New Delhi, Sep 11: Dwarka Sharda Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away on Sunday. He was aged 99.

He died in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur, news agency ANI said in a tweet.

Swami Swaroopanand, who was the Shankracharya of Dwarka, Sharda, and Jyotish Peeth, was not keeping well for over a year, his aide told PTI. He passed away at his Ashram in the Narsinghpur district around 3:30 PM, Swami Sadanand Maharaj, second-in-command (known as Dandi Swami) of the Dwarka Peeth, told the news agency.

He was born as Pothiram Upadhyay in 1924 at Dighori village of Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh.

He was a direct disciple of Shankaracharya Brahmananda Saraswati of Jyotir Math (1941-1953) and of Shankaracharya (disputed) Krishnabodha Ashrama of Jyotir Math (1953-1973).

His Guru Brahmananda made him a Dandi Sannyasi in 1950.

Swami Swaroopanand became president of the Akhil Bharatiya Ram Rajya Parishad, established by Swami Karpatri.

On Swami Krishnabodha Ashrama's demise in 1973 the title of Shankaracharya (disputed) of Jyotir Math, Badrinath passed to Swami Swaroopanand.

In 1982, he also became the Shankaracharya of Dwarka peetha.

As per the reports, he stands different from other religious leaders as he participated in the freedom movement.

At 19 years old he became a freedom fighter in the Quit India movement in 1942, and was known as "Revolutionary Sadhu". He was jailed for this, serving a prison sentence of 9 months and another of 6 months.