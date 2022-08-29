"A lot of evil acts are being seen in society. This incident is heart-wrenching & the law is taking its course. The accused has been arrested. It is our effort to see that he is punished at the earliest," ANI quoted Hemant Soren as saying.

Responding to the incident, former chief minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das called the JMM government "insensitive".

"When the girl was hanging between life and death the whole cabinet and ruling alliance was busy with picnic. CM himself was blowing whistles. The BJP will hit the streets if the demands are not met," he said.

Meanwhile, prohibitory order has been in Jharkhand's Dumka sub-division on Sunday following protests by some right-wing outfits after the death of a woman, who was allegedly set on fire by a person.

The incident happened in Dumka town on Tuesday when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire.