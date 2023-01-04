Drunk man who peed on woman on Delhi-bound Air India flight banned by airline for 30 days

New Delhi, Jan 04: An inebriated passenger, who exposed himself and urinated on a 71-year-old female co-passenger in business class onboard a New York-Delhi Air India flight, has been banned by the airline for 30 days. The incident reportedly took place on November 26 when the flight was on its way from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York to New Delhi.

"The passenger has been banned from flying with Air India for 30 days or till the decision of the internal committee, whichever is earlier. If found guilty, action will be taken against the unruly passenger as per regulatory guidelines," said Air India spokesperson.

"We've also constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on part of Air India's crew & address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation. We're in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger & her family during the probe & reporting process," he added.

Earlier, the airline Air India said that it has constituted an internal committee in this incident and recommended to put the male passenger on 'no-fly list', the matter is under government committee and decision is awaited, ANI reported citing an Air India official.

''We are aware of the incident involving a passenger who had behaved in an unacceptable manner, affecting another.

''... We have also been in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process,'' the spokesperson added.

DGCA seeks report

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said it has sought a report from Air India on the incident of a passenger urinating on a co-passenger onboard a flight from New York to Delhi.

The watchdog also said it will take action against those found negligent with respect to the incident, while Air India has set up an internal committee to look into the matter and decide on appropriate action.

''We are seeking a report from the Airline and shall take action against those found negligent,'' a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said.

The incident came to light after Times of India reported that the woman wrote a letter to Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran, which had acquired Air India in January of 2022, recalling her harrowing experience on the flight. According to the reports, she said she alerted the cabin crew but the passenger walked scot-free after the flight landed in Delhi. The crew was not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation, the complainant wrote.

"My clothes, shoes, and bag were completely soaked in urine. The stewardess followed me to the seat, verified that it smelled of urine, and sprayed disinfectant on my bag and shoes. The bag contained my passport, travel documents, and currency, among other items," the letter read quoting the woman.

As reported by TOI, the incident took place on board AI-102. The female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her 70s was seated in the business class aisle when the man walked up to her seat, unzipped his pants, and urinated on her. It was at a time when the lights inside the flight were dimmed post-meal service.

Following the incident, the elderly woman alerted the cabin crew, however, no action was taken against the man who walked scot-free after the flight landed in Delhi, a report by TOI claimed.

After urinating, the man continued to expose his private parts, unmoved. He only moved when other passengers asked him to leave. The woman's clothes, shoes, and bag got soaked in urine and the crew gave her a set of new clothes and put sheets on her urine-soaked seat.