Drug cartel busted in Punjab, 2 arrested

The police busted the gang of two who were engaged in smuggling of drugs and other contrabands. During the arrest, the cops seized 10 kg of heroin and a sophisticated US-made drone from their possession. Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the duo are identified as Daljit and Jagdish, and both of them are from Gharinda in Amritsar.

Chandigarh, Dec 26: With rapid advancement in technology, even the smugglers have gone hi-tech nowadays for transportation of their contraband items from one State to another. Being so tech-savvy drives them to become overconfident and think they would never get arrested. However, Punjab Police went a step ahead of them and nabbed two drug smugglers after a raid.

The duo was nabbed along with a huge quantity of contraband and a high-end US-made drone. Tech-savvy criminals were dodging the cops for the last 3 years.

Both are involved in drug trafficking activities for the last three years. But their names do not appear in any police records as they have never been caught. The duo used DJI categories of drones to cross the border of the adjoining States unlike Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

As far as the technical aspect of this drone is concerned, the flying machines are capable of long hovering, night vision, long endurance periods and high battery life. The cost of this kind of drone is around Rs 20 lakh, DGP Yadav informed.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Swapan Sharma said both of the smugglers had a very well-oiled distribution network within the State as well as the neighbouring ones. The cops have now identified the threads of the network and police teams have been directed to different locations for conducting raids.

During the Sunday raids, 12 different locations in New Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were surveyed by the police teams. Sharma said they have seized 39 kg of contrabands in the last 5 months.

It has become a regular phenomenon that the police force is outsmarted by petty criminals due to use of advanced technology most of the time. But with this successful operation, the Punjab Police now expects to yield good results as far as the seizure of contrabands is concerned.