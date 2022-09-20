DRI, Customs seize 10,230 kg of red sanders worth of Rs 6 cr from Haryana

New Delhi, Sep 20: In line with its commitment to preserve the natural resources of the nation, in yet another successful operation on Sep 16, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered 10.23 MT of Red Sanders, estimated at Rs 6 crore in the international market, from an export consignment that was destined for Singapore.
Intelligence developed by DRI indicated that red sanders logs, concealed in an export consignment declared to contain "static convertor/rectifier and wire harness cable", were in the process of being smuggled out of the country. Based on the said intelligence, the officers of DRI intercepted an export bound container at ICD Palwal, which was also put on hold by the ICD Palwal Customs officers, having been informed as suspicious by the Custodian of the said ICD.