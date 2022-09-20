DRI, Customs seize 10,230 kg of red sanders worth of Rs 6 cr from Haryana

Examination of the said container by the DRI officers, along with the customs officers of ICD Palwal, led to the recovery of 10.23 MT of red sanders - an item mentioned in the Appendix II of CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora). The export of red sanders from India is prohibited/restricted, as per the Foreign Trade Policy.

The said container was in the process of being exported using fake documents of a Noida SEZ based entity, following a similar Modus Operandi busted by DRI earlier. Preliminary enquiry by the DRI has revealed that the documents used for the said export are fake and manipulated. Even the registration number of the truck, used for transport of the said container to the ICD Palwal, is manipulated. The recovered 10.23 MT of red sanders logs, valued at Rs 6 crore (approx.), along with the truck have been seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are in progress.