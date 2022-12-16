Dresses, talks like Bhindranwale, why Amritpal Singh could drive Punjab back to the dark days

The growing clout of Amritpal Singh:

The clout of self-styled Sikh preacher who dresses and speaks like Bhindranwale has only risen in recent times. Earlier this week, the self-styled preacher of the Waris Punjab De outfit which was founded by late singer, Deep Sidhu, vandalised a Gurdwara in Jalandhar. Singh saw chairs and sofas laid out in the Model Town Gurdwara and asked if we could sit at an equal level of Guru Sahib. After he and his supporters vandalised the Gurdwara he said that these holy places have been converted into palaces.

This comes close on the heels of his supporters vandalising another Gurdwara at the Bihariapura village in Kapurthala district. The officials of the Gurdwara had said that the chairs and sofas were kept for the benefit of those who have health issues and cannot sit on the ground.

Amritpal Singh who propagates in favour of the Khalistan movement, has a questionable track record in Dubai, when he was living there, an official tells OneIndia. For the past several months, Singh has been addressing rallies and large crowds across Punjab. He may have been propped up by some agency, the official also added.

His Dubai roots:

Amritpal Singh (2() originally from Punjab's Amritsar district was living in Dubai for 10 years. Out there he was working for his family's transport business. Singh who says that he aims at spreading Sikhism returned to Punjab earlier this year and took over as the leader of the Warris Punjab De which was formed by actor turned Khalistan ideologue, Deep Sidhu who died in a car crash this February.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri said recently that all know that he is from Dubai, but has anyone checked on his track record. Senior BJP leader Lakshmi Kanta Chawala alleged that Amritpal Singh is an agent of the foreign intelligence agencies. She told Singh to meet him in Amritsar where she would ask him three questions and if he failed to answer them, he could go back to Dubai.

Rising concerns about Amritpal Singh:

On Monday, Congress chief of Punjab Amarinder Singh Raja had tweeted a picture of Amritpal Singh with a supporter displaying weapons and said that Punjab was being pushed back into the dark era.

"We welcome & appreciate baptising youth & bringing them close to Sikhi, but for Gurus' sake don't promote weapons which will eventually lead to violence. We have already paid a heavy price. Those horrible memories are still haunting us. Please don't push Punjab again into the dark era", Raja said in the tweet.

For the past many months, Amritpal Singh has been addressing gatherings where he openly espouses the cause of Khalistan, a separate homeland for Sikhs. The Khalsa vaheer during which Amtirpal Singh will address gatherings in many towns in Punjab began with the areas at the Akal Takht.

On November 4, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny shot dead Hindu leader Sudhir Suri. While the police in Punjab remains tight-lip about the investigation, a video of Singh with Amritpal Singh surfaced. The veracity of the same is yet to be confirmed.

Return of Khalistan:

The rise of Amritpal Singh comes at a time when the Indian agencies have been raising concerns about the return of the Khalistan movement. Recently the NIA had arrested two Khalistan gangsters following their deportation.

The Union Government has put several such organisations on the watch-list. Terror groups such as the Sikhs for Justice have been vocal about the return of the Khalistan movement and have been raising funds and putting up propaganda material to brainwash the youth of Punjab. The chief of the SJF, a proscribed terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Panun has openly spoken about the need for a separate Sikh nation. He not only incites people, but also has tried to meddle in the farmer protests while also speaking about how he had played a role in the Punjab elections.

Further it is a well known fact that the ISI from Pakistan backs this movement. It has given shelter to many who were driven out of Punjab following the crackdown on these elements. In such a scenario, the rise of Amritpal Singh is something that should worry everyone.