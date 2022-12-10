Dreaded terrorist Ashiq Negroo’s home in J&K faces bulldozer action

Nengroo was designated along with other Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists. He is also one of the accused in the Pulwama attack of 2019. He currently operates out of Pakistan and oversees the operations of the JeM in Jammu And Kashmir.

New Delhi, Dec 10: The home of terrorist Ashiq Nengroo in Pulwama's New Colony which was built on encroached government land was demolished on Saturday. Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo is a commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad and was designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this year.

In 2014, Ash's brother Abbas Nengroo also a terrorist was gunned down by the security forces. Another brother Reyaz Nengroo is currently in jail in connection with a terror attack case.

"...it is imperative, in view of the danger which the said Ashiq Nengroo poses to the security of India, and in order to deter him from perpetrating terrorism not limited to India, that he shall be designated as a terrorist under the provisions of the said Act," the Home Ministry had said while designating Nengroo as a terrorist.

The gazette notification of the Union Home Ministry says that Nengroo has been actively involved in recruiting and aiding the infiltration of terrorists in Jammu And Kashmir from the Pakistan side. He is also accused of running a terror syndicate in Jammu And Kashmir. Further he is involved in a perilous campaign to orchestrate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, remote controlled from Pakistan. Nengroo has also been responsible for several terror attacks in the Valley.

Nengroo was designated as a terrorist thanks to a 2019 amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The amendment allowed the Centre to designate an individual as a terrorist. Prior to this, under the UAPA, only organisations could be designated. The designating of an individual gives the government the power to freeze the assets of the designated terrorist.