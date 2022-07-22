Draupadi Murmu to take oath as 15th President of India on July 25

New Delhi, July 22: The swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Draupadi Murmu will be held at Central Hall of Parliament on July 25, i.e Monday at 10.14 am. She will take an oath as the 15th President of India. Murmu is the first tribal who will hold the country's top constitutional post. Draupadi Murmu, the NDA's presidential candidate, was elected President, defeating Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha.

In view of the swearing-in ceremony, the Department of Personnel and Training has issued orders directing partial closure of certain Central government offices.

The construction work of the new Parliament building also needs to be kept on hold during the time of the ceremony.

As per the order, a total of 30 offices and buildings are required to be vacated by 6 AM on Monday for carrying out an anti-sabotage check.

This exercise will continue till the ceremony is over.The buildings that would be vacated early include South Block, North Block, Rail Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Sanchar Bhawan, PTI Building, AIR, Sena Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan among others. These buildings would remain closed from 6 AM to 2 PM on 25th July.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new President, Parliament will host a farewell to the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in the Central Hall tomorrow evening. On Sunday, President Kovind will deliver his farewell address to the nation.