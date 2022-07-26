While we say she is the first 'tribal' president of India, we should note that there are more apt words than the colonial, suppressive word 'tribal'. Fundamentally, tribal is a word that has come into parlance from colonial times to connote people living in forests and hills as lesser. We have unfortunately continued with this colonial term as well as the sentiment. As per our national pledge, we say, "All Indians are my brothers and sisters", which implies we are all equals, the Bharath Gyan founders point out.

The word 'tribal' has a negative connotation to it due to the violence, colonialism and the history attached to it. It is a word that was used by colonists to marginalise societies and stands as a reminder of the history of their oppression by the colonial masters. Hence, as Indians, who have borne much of the brunt of colonial oppression, we should refrain from using this word, Dr Hari says.

Another similar word used is 'Adivasi'. This again stems from a colonial mindset and implies that they are the first 'vasi' and all others are the later 'vasi'. 'Vasi' means inhabitants, residents. The term 'Adivasi' implies that those in the forests and hills were the indigenous people of this land and were there before the Aryans invaded India.

Implying that, all others in this land have come later as descendants from Aryans. Usage of the term 'Adivasi' thus inadvertently reaffirms the erroneous theory of Aryan invasion which means there were some indigenous people before, who were the original inhabitants of this land and all others have come, migrated in, later. 'Adivasi' connotes that somebody is earlier and somebody later. Since the Aryan invasion theory has been shown to be unscientific and debunked world over, the term 'Adivasi' too does not hold water, the author couple points out.