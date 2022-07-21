New Delhi, July 21: Droupadi Murmu, a tribal BJP leader and former Jharkhand Governor, has been elected as the 15th President of India, defeating Oppositions candidate Yashwant Sinha. Droupadi Murmu secured a comfortable win, succeeding incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind.Droupadi Murmu is the second woman to occupy the top post in the country.{image-draupadi-murmu-1658379380.jpg www.oneindia.comAn official announcement on her win is expected after all votes are counted but she has already got 5,77,777 votes, which is more than the halfway mark of the total valid votes cast in the election on July 18.Returning Officer P C Mody announced that Murmu has already received over 53 per cent of the total valid votes.Ballots from 10 states and Union territories are being still counted. In every round of counting so far, she has received more than two-third votes. Sources said 17 MPs from opposition parties have cross-voted in her support.Draupadi Murmu creates history, becomes India rsquo;s first tribal woman PresidentOpposition candidate Yashwant Sinha on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her win in the presidential polls and said every Indian hope that as the 15th President she functions as the custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour.In a statement, Sinha thanked the leaders of the Opposition parties for choosing him as their consensus candidate in this election.I also thank all members of the Electoral College who voted for me. I accepted the offer of Opposition parties solely guided by the philosophy of Karma Yoga preached by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita -- Do your duty without expectation of the fruits thereof, Sinha said.I have performed my duty conscientiously out of my love for my country. The issues I had raised during my campaign remain pertinent, he said. Sinha also said that till his last breath, he shall continue to serve the cause he believes in -- the very cause that guided him to contest the election for the highest office of the Republic.