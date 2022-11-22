Dragon on rampage

Since then, relations between the two Asian neighbours range between outright animosity and uneasy peace. The armed forces of the two countries since have had several eye-ball to eye-ball confrontations, skirmishes and localised clashes. A distant possibility of breaking of sudden large-scale hostilities looms large on the Indo-China border all the time.

The only way to ensure peace at Indo-China border is to close the development gap between the two countries at a fast pace. The present Indian leadership recognises it and is working in that direction.

None knows what would be China's next move. It's difficult to fathom its intentions because the country defies all known matrix.

China is a declared communist nation, but doesn't follow classical Marxist economic model. Its political system is a ruthless party dictatorship in the Stalinist mould, the economy, however, is run in a cold-blooded capitalist system, sans any human rights, freedom of expression or association. On the top of it, the country has imperialist ambitions - prowling the world, with a predator mindset.