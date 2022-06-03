Dr. Jaishankar’s principal aide Ambule will now head MEA’s China desk

New Delhi, Jun 03: The Joint Secretary in the External Minister's office, Dr. Shilpak Ambule has been appointed as the head of the China Desk in South Block. Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu is slated to take over as Director in the same office.

Dr. Ambule is a 2022 batch IFS officer and has plenty of experience in the Foreign Ministry. He has worked in the office of the Foreign Secretary when External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar occupied that position and later went on to become the Foreign Minister.