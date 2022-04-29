Dos and don’ts to survive a heatwave

Here is a list of precautions you can take to survive a heatwave:

Use box and ceiling fan together. Open door and use box fan to push hot air out while the ceiling fan is on. The box fan will act as an exhaust fan

Fill buckets or basins and soak your feet in water. Wet towels can be worn on the shoulder or head. Take cool showers and spray face with cold water often

Eat fresh foods that do not require you to use your over or stove to prepare. Use appliances sparingly as they generate lot of heat

Keep drinking water. Drink water even if you are not thirsty. Staying hydrated is one good way of beating the heat

Avoid caffeine and alcohol. Both these substances act as diuretics and promote dehydration

Don't eat large, protein rich meals. These foods can substantially increase the metabolic heat and warm the body

Try and visit a public building where there is air-conditioning. Do this during the hottest hours of the day if the heat become unbearable