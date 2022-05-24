"At last, I caught on camera the jogger who throws nuts behind him & as a result is recognised by a group of squirrels who run behind him, " Alison Cameron on Twitter on Monday.

Since being posted the video has garnered 5.1 lakh views and received 18,000 likes.

Squirrels, however, are generally friendly creatures. They are accustomed to living near humans - so much so that some will eat directly from people's palms!

"What better reason to take up running than developing your own squirrel army?," a Twitter user posted.

Wow! Fantastic!, wrote the second one.

"This is bizarre! Is he trying to lure InvisibleSqrl to come and work for him?," wrote another.