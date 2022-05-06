Doesn’t stand logic: COVID-19 panel chief on WHO estimate of India deaths

New Delhi, May 06: The Chief of India's COVID-19 Working Group said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) report of 4.7 million excess deaths due to COVID-19 does not stand any logic or fact.

Dr. N K Aurora, chief of India's COVID-19 Working Grodeathup told NDTV that while there can be a 15-20 per cent discrepancy, India's robust and accurate death registration system ensures that a majority of virus related deaths are covered.

"In 2018, 5 lakh extra deaths were reported by CRS over 2017. In 2019, 7 lakhs deaths were in excess of 2018. In 2020, 5 lakh deaths over 2019. What does this mean? This means that over the years the coverage of Covid deaths is improving. Now we are 98-99% of all the expected deaths are covered by CRS. The CRS has a very robust system. Over the years its system has improved," he said.

On Thursday, WHO said that between January 2020 and December 2021, there were 4.7 million excess deaths due to COVID-19 in India. That is 10 times the official figures and almost a third of the COVID-19 related deaths globally. The report said that the world had reported 15 million deaths which is more than double the official figure of 6 million.

We have a robust system. There has been a gradual increase in the number of deaths. Even if we have missed 10-15 per cent deaths, there can't be anything like WHO has pointed out. Our deaths per million are very less. In 2020, journals predicted doom for us. They said we will take 5 years to immunize our 1 billion population, but this has been proved wrong, Dr Arora also told NDTV.