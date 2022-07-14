‘Doctored’ video of Rahul Gandhi: SC to hear plea of TV anchor Rohit Ranjan on Friday

He noted that the news anchor Rohit Ranjan of the channel has been granted protection against coercive action in the matter.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari on July 8 had granted relief to Ranjan and restrained various state authorities from taking coercive steps against him in connection with multiple FIRs for playing a doctored clip of Gandhi.

While granting the interim protection to the anchor, the bench had also issued notices to the Centre and states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh seeking their responses on Ranjan's plea for quashing of complaints or FIRs concerning the telecast.