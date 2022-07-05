Doctored video of Rahul Gandhi: Police arrest Zee News anchor

The arrest was made after a case was filed against Ranjan at Noida Sector 20 Police Station. The Chhattisgarh police arrived at Ranjan's house in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram and arrested him.

New Delhi, July 05: A Zee news anchor Rohit Ranjan has been arrested by the Noida police in Ghaziabad after the channel aired misleading clips abut Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Chhattisgarh Police is standing outside my house to arrest me without informing the local police, is it legal," Ranjan said in a tweet that tagged Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, SSP Ghaziabad and ADG Lucknow.

In response to his tweet, the Raipur police said that there is no such rule to inform. Still, now they are informed. The police team has shown you the court's warrant of arrest. You should join the investigation and cooperate while putting out your defence in court, the police also said.

The Ghaziabad police also responded to the tweet and said that the matter is in the cognisance of the local police, the Indirapuram police station is on the spot and action will be taken as per the rules.

The Congress alleged that Ranjan distorted the statement of senior leader Rahul Gandhi in his special television show which tarnished his image. 19 Congress workers were also arrested in Noida for protesting outside the TV channels. They had also on July 3 burnt effigies.