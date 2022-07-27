New Delhi, July 27: For 5-year-old Ahana Firojiya, 27th July was a special day in Parliament as she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time and it turned out to be an interesting conversation between them.

Ahana Firojiya is the daughter of Anil Firojiya, an MP from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, who brought his family to meet the prime minister in Parliament.

During the meeting, PM Modi asked Ahana if she recognized him? Little Ahana, replying in the affirmative, said, "Yes. You are Modi and come on TV every day."

"Lok Sabha TV mein naukri karte ho (And you work for Lok Sabha TV)," the child further stated.

The conversation and the replies of the child left Modi as well as the entire room in laughter. Before leaving, Aahana received chocolates from the prime minister. PM Modi gave chocolate to Ahana.