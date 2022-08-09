The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader also came out in support of the BJP amid the political turmoil in Bihar and said the saffron party had accepted everything that Kumar wanted as chief minister and even compromised on its own policies.

Patna, Aug 09: Chirag Paswan on Tuesday hit out at outgoing Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for insulting the people's mandate for the second time and demanded the imposition of President's Rule in the state followed by fresh elections.

"Nitish Kumar has once again insulted the people's mandate. He has lost his credibility... Is it a joke? At one time you go with somebody and the other time with someone else," Chirag Paswan told reporters here. "

"Today credibility of Nitish Kumar is zero. We want President rule to be imposed in Bihar & the state should go for a fresh mandate. Do you have any ideology or not? In next polls, JDU will get 0 seats," he said.

I request the governor to recommend the imposition of President's Rule in the state. Elections should be held for a fresh mandate," he added. Asked about his own role going forward, he said, "I have not yet taken any decision on this."

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation as chief minister of the NDA government in Bihar. He said the decision to sever ties with the NDA was taken by his party, the JD(U).

Kumar is expected to form a fresh government, armed with the support of the entire opposition, including the RJD and the Left parties.