Do not leave Mumbai, BJP tells its MLAs

The Shiv Sena on the other hand continues talks with rebel leader Eknath Shinde. Party leader Sanjay Raut said that at the most the party could lose power while also adding that they are in continuous talks with Shinde.

New Delhi, Jun 22: Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, the BJP has told its MLAs not to leave Mumbai.

A political turmoil has broken out on Maharashtra after Shinde decamped on Tuesday with a large number party MLAs. He first went to Gujarat, but currently is in Guwahati. Shinde is said to have arrived in Guwahati with 33 Sena MLAs and seven independents. All are currently in the Radisson property in the city.

Shinde has claimed the support of 40 MLAs and this is more than enough to circumvent the anti defection law and bring down the government.

The Sena has 55 members in the 288 member assembly while allies NCP and Congress have 53 and 44 respectively. The MVA is also backed by 14 other MLAs and together it has the support of 166 in the assembly where the magic number is 144.