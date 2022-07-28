Chennai, July 18: After Tamil Nadu BJP workers alleged that the state government and CM Stalin were trying to ignore Prime Minister Narendra Modi by not adding his images on billboards, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), changed all the banners and added PM Modi's pictures.

Amar Prasad Reddy, president of sports and skill development cell of Tamil Nadu BJP, took to Twitter and wrote, "Now, CM MK Stalin has made it mandatory for PM Narendra Modi avl picture in all hoardings related to the 44th Chess Olympiad across the state. DMK Government changing 12000 hoardings with immediate effect. My PM, My Pride."

Earlier, the Saffron party functionary blamed the DMK-regime for going ahead with the campaign for the chess event without including Modi's photograph and termed it a 'huge mistake.'

Reddy said that the Olympiad is not a state level event but are international tournaments. "This is not a DMK party function. This is a government (sponsored) event. Prime Minister's photograph must be featured," he said in the video clip.

He also urged office-bearers, party workers and those in the BJP's sports and skill development cell to emulate him and fix portraits of Modi on hoardings for the Chess Olympiad across Tamil Nadu.

Asked if he has taken permission from authorities to fix the portraits of Modi on hoardings, he retorted: "Should Prime Minister's photograph be a part of the campaign or not?. Prime Minister Modi ji's portraits must definitely be part of the publicity campaign." When asked again, Reddy told PTI that he has not taken permission from authorities to stick Modi's photographs on billboards. He said he started fixing Prime Minister's portraits on hoardings on Wednesday.

The 44th Chess Olympiad, to be held at nearby Mamallapuram, starts on July 28 and ends on August 10. The state government has allocated Rs 92.13 crore for conducting the event. More than 2,000 players are expected to descend to the southern metro for the championship.