DMK raises objection to Tamilanangu pic posted by TN BJP chief over Sanskrit alphabet

"In the guise of admiring Tamilnadu, Koorval has shown his true face hidden in your folded hands," Thangam Thenarasu, Minister for Industries, said in a tweet. "Just like how a knife could be hidden inside the folded hands of the enemy, their hearts will only be filled with betrayal even when their eyes are filled with tears," quoting a verse from Thirukkural, he said.

How it All Started?

The TN BJP chief had posted an image of the goddess in a red saree and ornaments. Many believed that Annamalai was hitting out at Oscar Award winning AR Rahman's post of Tamilanangu last month in connection with Hindi imposition debate.

Rahman's photo had a woman clad in a white saree dancing with a spear.

Responding to the DMK minister's objection, Annamalai tweeted, The minister found the letter 'S' in the picture. It is astonishing that the DMK is protesting against the first letter in the name of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu shouting "Tamil Tamil"!"

"The Government of Tamil Nadu should immediately set up a committee to remove the "S" and find an alternative letter to it. Until then we humbly request that the Minister of Industry advise the people on how to name Stalin!" the rough translation of his Tweet in Tamil read.