DK Shivakumar appears before ED office in Delhi for questioning in money-laundering case

Shivakumar earlier this week launched a campaign titled '40 per cent Sarkara: BJP means Brashtrachara,' to protest the alleged corruption prevailing in the state.

The agency had, in May, filed the charge sheet against Shivakumar and others in the case which it had registered as a corollary to a complaint filed by the Income Tax (I-T) department.

"From the material which has come on record, statements under Section 50 of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), there is sufficient material on record to take cognisance of the offence under section 3 (offence of money laundering) read with section 4 (punishment for money laundering) of the PMLA as all the accused persons knowingly assisted pursuant to criminal conspiracy in the concealment possession of proceeds of crime i.e. unaccounted cash or in projecting it as their lawful business income," the Special Court had said.

The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found "unaccounted and misreported" wealth linked to the Congress leader.

Shivakumar and others were investigated following a complaint that he as a minister had amassed a huge amount of illegal wealth and that the same was amassed when he was minister. It was also alleged that the wealth was hidden away through a criminal conspiracy along with his associates. The conspiracy involved tax evasion and storing of cash in Delhi, the ED had alleged.

Shivakumar had rejected the charges against him as "baseless" and "politically motivated."

The ED had earlier arrested Shivakumar on September 3, 2019 in a money-laundering case and the Delhi High Court granted him bail in October that year.