Diwali Muhurat trading: Check timings, other deets

The session trading would be held between 6.15 hrs and 7.15 hours, according to news agency ANI.

New Delhi, Oct 24: Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct a one-hour special muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on Monday.

The session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali -- and it is believed that muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year. According to the Hindu scriptures, the said muhurat is auspicious to begin new things or financial activities.

The practice of the special trading on the BSE was started in 1957 while in the NSE in 1992.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is the festival of lights and is celebrated following rituals and with fervour in India.

The Hindu festival, which falls on October 24, this year, celebrates the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, hope over despair and knowledge over ignorance.