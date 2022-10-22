Diwali Gift! Reliance Jio True 5G-powered WiFi goes live in 2 new cities

''Today, we have powered the first True5G-enabled wi-fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinath Ji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to the Jio True5G Welcome Offer,'' Reliance Jio Chairman Akash M Ambani said in a statement.

"5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G. Today, we have powered the first True5G-enabled Wi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinathji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to Jio True5G Welcome Offer," Ambani said in a release.

The company said it is introducing ''JioTrue5G-powered wi-fi services'' in high footfall areas such as educational institutions, religious places, railway stations, bus stands, commercial hubs and other places.

Reliance Jio has plans to cover the entire country with 5G services by December 2023 and it has simultaneously started out 5G-enabled wi-fi services.

