The festival is being celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm. People perform puja, wear new dress, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, prepare sweets and more.

New Delhi, Oct 24: Lakshmi Puja is one of the celebrations associated with Diwali. This year, it falls on October 24.

Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on the third day of six-day long Diwali festival. It is performed during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for two hours and twenty-four minutes (approximately).

Do's

People should clean their houses and workplace. Decorate it with lights, lamps, diyas, flowers, rangoli, and candles to bring prosperity.

One should prepare nine slots of Akshata (unbroken rice) for installing Navgraha on the white cloth and prepare sixteen slots of wheat or wheat flour on the red cloth.

It is considered auspicious to keep a Manglik Kalash coated in unpeeled coconut on both sides of the entrance gate.

Spread a red cloth over the area where you intend to perform the puja. Place the idols including Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Ganesha on the cloth. Then place the Goddess Shodasha idol in place.

During the Pradosh Kaal, perform Diwali Puja.

Don'ts

To perform the puja, it is advised to avoid glass idols and instead buy idols made of clay or silver.

As the festival is a celebration in which we welcome Goddess Lakshmi into our homes, avoid leaving footwear at the front door.

It is believed by many to not use utensils made of iron.

Don't leave trash on your doorstep or on your terrace

Avoid eating non-vegetarian food or liquor on Diwali.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious period for performing Diwali Puja this year would be from 6:53 PM to 8:16 PM. According to tradition, Diwali Puja should be performed during Pradosh Kaal, which begins at 5:43 PM and concludes at 8:16 PM on Monday.

How Many Diyas need to be lit for Diwali?

As per the scriptures, it is auspicious to light 13 diyas as it protects against negative energies.