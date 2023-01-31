District in Dubai renamed as ‘Hind City’

Spread over 84-km area

The Hind City is spread over more than 83.9-km area and comprises four zones, e.g. Hind 1, Hind 2, Hind 3 and Hind 4. Since it is well connected with the major cities of the UAE through roadways, people living here don't have any issues commuting to any part of the small nation. Major highways of the UAE like Emirates Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road as well as Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road connect 'Hind City' to other major cities of the gulf nation.

Looking at the demographics of UAE, the picture becomes quite clear that Indians are the largest ethnic group in the gulf country. Although there are people from more than 200 countries who have all come for employment and other activities, Indians take the giant's share in the demographics.

Over 2.75 mn Indians in UAE

According to the latest data available, there are more than 2.75 million Indians living in the UAE alone. There are millions of others in the other gulf nations like Qatar, Yemen, Oman, etc. Interestingly, UAE also has a huge number of Pakistani population and as per the latest data, there are more than 1.27 million Pakistanis living in the UAE.

Similarly, there are nearly 0.75 million Bangladeshi nationals living in the UAE. However, for the UAE or any Islamic country in the gulf region for that matter, people from the Indian subcontinent are known as 'Hindi'. So, people from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are all called as Hindi. The change in the name of Al Minhad district to 'Hind City' is just an indication that a small representation of the Indian subcontinent is also there.