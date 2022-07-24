Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final in Eugene, US.

"A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours," the prime minister said.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra wins silver in javelin throw, scripts history

The 24-year-old Chopra, who had come into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13m to finish second. The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal bronze in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

The usual big smile was back as Chopra, the son of a farmer from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, did the 'calm-down' gesture and showed the victory sign with his right hand.