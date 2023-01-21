Disguised as a soldier, a man tried to enter PM Modi's rally in Mumbai; arrested

Mumbai, Jan 21: A man was reportedly arrested for trying to enter the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on Thursday claiming that he was a solider.

90 minutes before PM Modi reached Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), the cops arrested a man for trying to enter the rally posing as a soldier.

He tried to enter the high-security VVIP area by claiming himself to be a Naik from the "Guards Regiment" of the Army. A case was filed under under sections 171, 465, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mishra was produced in Bandra court on Friday and was sent to police custody till January 24, the report added.

The accused is said to be a science graduate.

The Prime Minister laid foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 38,800 crore in Mumbai. Providing seamless urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister and in line with this, he dedicated to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crores. The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 Km long. The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2015.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crore. These sewage treatment plants will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD.

In an effort to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, the Prime Minister inaugurated 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana. This novel initiative provides essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free, to the people. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai viz. 360-bedded Bhandup Multispeciality Municipal Hospital, 306-bedded Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and 152-bedded Oshiwara Maternity Home.