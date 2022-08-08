Discussed politics with Tamil Nadu Governor: Rajinikanth

"It was a courtesy call. I spoke for about 25-30 minutes," he told reporters outside his Poes Garden residence.

He said Ravi had spent much of his time in the North and loves Tamil Nadu and its people. "He likes the Tamils' hard work and honesty. Importantly, he is impressed by the spiritual consciousness here. He says he is ready to do anything for the welfare of Tamil Nadu," the actor said.

. .

"Yes, we discussed politics and several things which can't be revealed to you," he said when asked if politics was discussed during the meeting.

Releasing a photo of their meeting, the Raj Bhavan said the Governor had a delightful meeting with Rajnikanth.

The popular actor replied in the negative when asked if he would plunge into politics in future and also declined to comment on the levy of goods and services tax (GST) on essential items like milk and curd.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be soon starting the shooting of his next flick Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, on August 15.