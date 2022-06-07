Diplomatic woes: Why the Gulf matters for India

At least 14 countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Maldives, Libya, Jordan, and Indonesia have lodged official protests against India, describing the comment as 'insulting'.

The West Asian countries also denounced the insults of the Prophet Muhammad, and demanded an apology from the government.

Several media reports, also suggested supermarkets in Kuwait pulled out Indian products from their shelves in protest.

While in India, the opposition parties stepped up pressure for the arrest of the two BJP leaders and accused the BJP of denting the country's image at the international level.

The controversy is seen as a blow to India's diplomatic relations as it comes at a time Gulf states and India look to significantly enhance their economic ties.

Why Gulf matters for India

The Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia and Qatar have a good relationship with India. New Delhi imports crude oil and natural gas from these countries and exports pearls, precious and semi-precious stones; metals; imitation jewellery; electrical machinery; iron and steel; and chemicals to these countries.

In 2020-21, India imported goods worth USD 110.73 billion from the six GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) nations. Its merchandise exports stood at USD 44 billion to these nations.

Gulf nations have a large number of the Indian population. Out of about 32 million non-resident Indians (NRIs), nearly half are estimated to be working in Gulf countries.

These NRIs send a significant amount of money back home.

According to a November 2021 report of the World Bank, India got USD 87 billion in foreign remittances in 2021. Of this, a sizeable portion came from the GCC nations.

. .