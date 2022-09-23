Diplomat thanking Canada Sikh referendum proves again the role of Pakistan

The visit by Khan was to thank the office bearers for sending donations for flood relief in Pakistan. Khan has done two stints in India in the Pakistan High Commission. He visited pro-Khalistan Sri Dashmesh Darbar and Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara in Surrey on September 18, a report in the Hindustan Times said. He was accompanied by two officers of his consulate and held secret meetings with the separatist office bearers.

New Delhi, Sep 23: Pakistani Consul General Janbaz Khan visited two pro Khalistanis Gurudwara in Surrey, Vancouver on the day the Sikh Referendum was held in Brampton.

Pakistani Consul General's visit to pro Khalistan Gurudwaras in Canada once again proves how deeply is Pakistan involved in Sikh extremism and its violent acts against India.

The President of Guru Nanak Gurudwara is Hardeep Singh Nijjar who carries a Rs 10 lakh bounty on his head as he is wanted by the National Investigation Agency in four cases. The Dashmesh Darbar Temple is run by pro-separatists elements and friends of Nijjar.

India has repeatedly raised concerns about the rise of Khalistan extremism in Canada and the UK. Furthermore, these elements operate freely in these countries and plot violent acts in India with the support of their masters in Pakistan.

In addition to this, there have been attacks and vandalisation of symbols of Hindu religion in both the countries.

India is currently evaluating various options to send out a strong message to both the countries which are members of the Commonwealth community. Despite repeated requests and reminders, the security agencies in these countries are turning a blind eye.

Sikh extremism remains the biggest concern in both the countries. They have been given legal recognition and have often been invited to the Parliament to speak. Moreover, both the countries have turned a blind eye to the fund collection by these elements. Groups such as the Sikhs for Justice put out anti-India threat messages almost on a daily basis. Its chief, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has often shared videos of him burning the Indian National Flag.

In response, the Justin Trudeau government in Canada has said that in the country individuals have the right to assemble and express their views as long as they do so legally. The government, while not denouncing the Sikh referendum, however added that it does not recognise it.

India has repeatedly raised concerns over the lack of action being taken against these elements who are also involved in the radicalisation of the Indian diaspora by banned Sikh groups. In November last year, the Punjab police arrested a highly radicalised terrorist Ranjit Singh. He disclosed that he had received a consignment of arms and explosives and had planned on carrying out terror strikes in Punjab.

During his interrogation, it was learnt that he was in touch with his handlers in the United Kingdom.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that groups in countries abroad, particularly the UK and Canada, offer ideological and monetary support to the movement.

In June this year, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa flagged concerns to the foreign ministry of Canada about the gangster's involved in violent crimes in Punjab. It may be recalled that following the death of Moosewala, the Punjab Police had said that Goldy Brar, a Canadian based member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who has 16 cases against him in India, was involved in the incident. Further, Bishnoi's nephew has claimed responsibility for the killing of Moosewala.