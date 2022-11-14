Dilip Singh Judeo, the leader who made Ghar Wapsi to Hinduism possible

The 12 foot tall statue is sculpted by Ram V Sutar who had earlier sculpted the Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Gujarat and the Statue of Prosperity of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Bengaluru.

Who is Dilip Singh Judeo:

Judeo was born on March 8 1949 into the erstwhile royal family of Jashpur. After Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000, Jashpur became part of the new state.

Judea's father Raja Vijay Bhushan Singh Deo was the last ruling prince of Jashpur. Judeo was elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh in 2009. Earlier he had been elected thrice to the Rajya Sabha in 1992, 1998 and 2004. He was also the minister of state for environment and forests in prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's BJP led NDA government. He was also a member of the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

He is credited with working closely with the indigenous people. His Lok Sabha profile says that he is interested in the upliftment of the tribal people, preservation of Hindu Temples and shrines, checking tribal conversion and the Ghar Wapsi programme of Hindus.

Ghar Warsi:

He is credited with the Ghar Wapsi campaign which involved the re-conversion of indigenous people to Hinduism in Chhattisgarh. He would wash the feet of these people who had converted to Christianity and facilitate their re-entry into the Hindu religion.

Although he hardly got much support, he ended up playing a major role in setting the political narrative in Chhattisgarh. While campaigning for the 2009 elections, he said that he is a widely travelled man and know the tactics that the missionaries adopt. It is not just conversion, it will lead to changing the character of a country, he said.

He said that the Cross has come near the Hindu Temples. Will be able to construct a Hanuman Temple anywhere in the Vatican, he had asked. I am not against Christians, but only against conversion. I studied in Ranchi at a Christian institute after all, he also said.

Judea's influence:

His influence over the indigenous community played a major role in the dominance of the BJP in the state. From 2003 when the first assembly elections in Chhattisgarh were held the party came to power for three consecutive terms. It was only in 2018 that the BJP lost power to the Congress.

On November 16 2003, a few days before the election a report had said that Judeo was caught on camera allegedly taking bribe for mining rights in the state. He however said that as long as he does not see the VCD, he will contradict it. I am fighting international forces and all this is part of it.

He was however forced to resign following which he said that you will need an army to stop conversions and you need provisions for that army. There may be obstacles and the time is limited. In case someone gives these provisions, this is misunderstood. We need to keep all possibilities in mind and who is going to foot the bill, he had asked. He also went on to say that even Mahatma Gandhi received money from Birla during the freedom struggle.

The importance of Judeo:

Judeo passed away on August 14 2013. The BJP feels that infighting in the party's state unit as well as the tragedies in Judea's family dented his political legacy. Two of his sons Shatrunjay Singh Judeo and Yudhvir Singh dies in 2012 and 2021.

Judeo's third son, Prabal Pratap who worked in the US for 12 years returned to Jashpur to take care of his ailing father's Ghar Wapsi campaign said that the statue is born out of the demands of tribals in the region since the death of his father.

In 2013 when then chief minister Raman Singh was addressing the tribal people at the shradanjali sabha of my father, the locals made a demand that two statues of my father should be installed-one at Jashpur and the other in Kunkuri.

It is really big that the Sarsanghchalakji (Bhagwat) will unveil my father's statue. Along with me the tribals of the region will also be honoured, Prabal said. He said that his father will always be remembered with reverence and gratitude. He will be remembered as the leader who initiated and personally conducted the Ghar Wapsi movement for the tribals and his movement is a civilisational rescue, Prabal also said.