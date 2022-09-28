Digvijaya Singh may contest Congress presidential polls, to reach Delhi tonight

The names of Mallikarjuna Kharge, A K Antony, Kamal Nath, and Ambika Soni also cropped up, but most of them ruled themselves out of the race.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is also in the race for the presidential election, scheduled on October 17.

Digvijaya Singh, who is participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra is expected to reach Delhi today to file his nomination for Congress president election.

Notably, Singh had said that he was not interested in becoming the party's national president.

The Congress president election created chaos in Rajasthan after a rebellion by the Ashok Gehlot loyalists in Rajasthan.

Reportedly, the Congress leadership, especially Sonia Gandhi is upset over the developments in the state, and Gehlot thought to be the front-runner for the top post is still in the running.

However, the Congress leadership gave a clean chit to Ashok Gehlot over the Jaipur rebellion, while issuing a show-cause notice to three Congress leaders.

Reportedly, Gehlot has told Sonia Gandhi that he was not behind the parallel meeting of MLAs and it was conducted without his knowledge.