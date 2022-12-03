Digital Rupee a ‘game changer’ says SBI Chairman

New Delhi, Dec 03: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) pilot project on retail digital Rupee is a game changer, State Bank of India Chairman, Dinesh Khara said. He added that it will have durable effects which would ensure better monetary transmission at much lesser costs.
The RBI had on Thursday announced the launch of a digital Rupee retail pilot project for a closed user group."The anonymity factor is critical for its acceptance. It collaborates, complements and completes the currency architecture in vogue, while also incubating further innovation," Khara said in a statement.