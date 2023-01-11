Did you know RRR’s Naatu Naatu was shot outside Zelensky’s residence?

It was shot at the Mariinsky Palace, the Presidential Palace of Ukraine in Kyiv where President Volodymyr Zelensky resides. The shooting took place in August 2021 as part of the final shooting schedule of the movie which went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters.

New Delhi, Jan 11: RRR's Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award at the Golden Globes 2023 on January 11. The award was acceptedly the music composer of the film M M Keeravani. Do you know where the song was shot?

The song was in fact shot just a few months before Russian initiated military action in Ukraine. The song composed by Keervani, was written by Chandrabose, while Rahul Sipulgunj and Koala Bhairava sang it. The lyrical version of the song was released on November 10 2021.

In an interview with Gulte.com, the director of the film, S S Rajamouli said that they shot the Naatu Naatu song in Ukraine. It is a real location. Actually it is the Ukrainian Presidential Palace and there is a parliament right besides the palace, he said. He said that they were lucky to get permission for the shooting and added that the Ukrainian president himself was a television actor before he became president.

It may be recalled that RRR actor, Ram Charan who played the lead had sent mine to a Ukrainian soldier and his wife.

On February 24 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military action against Ukraine. The war since then is still on. Russia has since the start of the war been slapped with military sanctions by several countries including the US, Europe and other Western countries. The war seems to be never-ending despite several world leaders including Prime Minister, Narendra Modi urging both sides to call off the war. The war has hit the world economy badly and several nations are facing the brunt of the same.