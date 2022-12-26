Did Vijay let down common man with his 'Varisu' speech as he failed to become their voice this time?

Did Vijay let the audience down with his non-political speech?

Chennai, Dec 26: Probably for the first time since he started speaking about issues bothering the common man, Vijay did not touch political topics at the recently-concluded 'Varisu' audio launch and failed to become the voice of the people.

The actor,, like Kamal Haasan, has always targeted the people in power at the audio launch function of his movies. But this time, the actor kept himself out of making controversial comments especially when 'Varisu' was associated with the ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu.