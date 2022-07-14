Did Shah Jahan ask for quotation to build Taj Mahal, asks Goa minister

Panaji, July 14: Goa Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude on Wednesday sought to defend his department's action of allotting the renovation work of the iconic Kala Academy building in Panaji, saying that Shah Jahan had not invited a quotation to build the Taj Mahal.
He made the statement while speaking during the monsoon session of the assembly.
Speaking during Question Hour, Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai sought to know why certain procedures were bypassed by the Art and Culture Department while allotting Rs 49 crore work order to renovate the Kala Academy building in the state capital, news agency PTI reported.