Trade trackers had predicted the movie to collect in the range of Rs 55 to Rs 60 crore. However, Lyca Productions, which funded the project, has tweeted that the movie has minted over Rs 80+ crore on the first day, triggering debates over the authenticity of the claims.

While many trade trackers claim that it is an exaggerated number, some say that the film has minted Rs 80 crore.

Even as the debate continues, here we bring to you the top 10 biggest openers in Tamil before 'Ponniyin Selvan':

Top 1: 2.0: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's '2.0', which was released in 2018, is credited as the biggest opener of the all-time as it minted Rs 93.3 crore on the first day.

Top 2: Rajinikanth's 'Kabali', which was released in 2017, had grossed Rs 87.5 crore after releasing in three languages (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi).

Top 3: Vijay's 'Beast', which was released in 2022, grossed Rs 87.5 crore on the first day from five versions (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi).

Top 4: Vijay's 'Sarkar', which was released in 2018, grossed Rs 66.9 crore on the first day from two languages (Tamil and Telugu).

Top 5: Vijay's 'Bigil', which was released in 2019, had earned Rs 63.4 crore from two versions (Tamil and Telugu) at the worldwide box office.

Top 6: Vijay's 'Master', which was released in 2021, grossed Rs 52 crore at the worldwide box office.

Top 7: Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe', which had hit the screens in 2021, raked in Rs 51 crore on the opening day from two versions (Tamil and Telugu).

Top 8: Rajinikanth's 'Darbar', which was released in 2020, grossed Rs 51.2 crore at the worldwide box office from three versions (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi).

Top 9: Vijay's 'Mersal', which was released in 2018, earned Rs 47.1 crore at the worldwide box office from the Tamil version alone.

Top 10: Ajith Kumar's Valimai, which was released in 2022, grossed Rs 41 crore on the first day from three versions (Tamil, Telugu & Hindi).