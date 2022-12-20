Did Deepika Padukone represent India at FIFA? Here's the truth

RJ Sayema said, "It's such a shame that we allow trolling of icons like Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan back home when they are the ones who are giving us all the pride globally! True national heroes being attacked like this on SM is such a national shame. Why is the system encouraging such low lives?"



The Truth

But what is the truth? Was Deepika representing India in the FIFA World Cup? The answer is "no". In reality, the actress was representing her brand 'Louis Vuitton'. Yes, she is a brand ambassador of their products.

Louis Vuitton, on its Instagram account, had shared a clip of Deepika getting ready to unveil the trophy and she wore a custom-made LV luxury trunk book. "A day at the shopping mode FIFA World Cup 2022 Final with Deepika Padukone. The House Ambassador got ready with Louis Vuitton before revealing the ultimate prize in football. Discover Maison's tradition of creating bespoke trophy trunks," it said.

For the same reason, Deepika was not seen in Indian attire, rather wore a white shirt with a statement brown jacket, pairing it with a black skirt and high-heeled boots. To make it further simple, she attended the event in her individual capacity, and clearly, wasn't representing India there.

The Controversy

Deepika is in the eye of a storm after the song 'Besharam rang' from 'Pathaan' hit the internet last week. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra raised objection to her wearing saffron bikini in the track while Shah Rukh Khan was seen in green costume. Pro-Hindu groups staged protests against the song and burnt the effigy of the duo.

She visited Qatar when there was a raging controversy around the song and liberals did not waste time in extending their support to Deepika while condemning the BJP. Well, one might be tempted to ask whether the same liberals had extended their support to Kangana Ranaut or Akshay Kumar if they were in Deepika's place. The answer is obviously a big 'no' as their comments are always agenda-driven. So much for such 'selective liberalism'!