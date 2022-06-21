DHSE Kerala Class 12th Result 2022 declared: How to check

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 21: Kerala Class 12 Exam Results 2022 released on Tuesday. Students who have appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 can check their results on the official website.

The Department of Higher Secondary Education conducted the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Exam 2022 from March 30, 2022, and April 22, 2022. Over 10 lakh students had appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022.