Dholera International Airport: Cabinet approves Development of new Greenfield Airport in Ahmedabad

NewDelhi,Jun 14: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal for development of Phase I of New Greenfield Airport at Dholera, Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs. 1305 crore, to be completed within 48 months.

The project is being implemented by Dholera International Airport Company Limited (DIACL), which is a Joint Venture Company comprising Airports Authority of India (AAI), Government of Gujarat (GoG) and National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) holding equity in the ratio of 51:33:16.