Sharing the picture of the order, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took potshots at the Centre and wrote, "Vishguru's latest salvo - D(h)arna Mana Hai!"

New Delhi, July 15: A latest order by the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha bars Members of the Parliament from using precincts of the Parliament House for any 'dharna'.

"Members cannot use the precincts of Parliament House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony," the order by PC Mody said.

Responding to the criticism, the Lok Sabha Secretariat clarified that such a process is a routine one and guidelines are issued before every session of the Parliament.

On the other hand, several senior members of Parliament on Thursday lashed out at the report of the Lok Sabha Secretariat which has released a list of words that was designated as "unparliamentary." The list came just ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament that begins on July 18.

Usage of many words - such as 'corruption', 'corrupt', 'Jumlajeevi', 'tanashah', 'Dictator', 'black' and 'Khalistani' are among those that have been banned.

The clamour forced Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to step in to soothe frayed tempers by making it clear no word has been banned from use in Parliament but will be expunged on contextual basis. Members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House, he said.