Dhanteras 2022: PM to participate in ‘Griha Pravesham’ of 4.50 lakh families in MP

On the occasion of Dhanteras, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in 'Griha Pravesham' of about 4.51 Lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on 22nd October at 4 pm via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

It has been a constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to provide each citizen of the country with a house of her own with all basic amenities.

This marks yet another step in this direction. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, about 38 Lakh houses have been sanctioned so far in Madhya Pradesh and construction of about 29 Lakh houses have been completed at a cost of more than Rs. 35,000 crore.