DGPs in border states should keep watch on demographic changes: Amit Shah

Highlighting that since becoming the Prime Minister, Modi has not only given a thrust to the internal security of the country, but has also strengthened the mechanism to face challenges, Shah added. He said, a system has been developed for the first time in the country in the form of National Automatic Fingerprint Identification System. He also said, it is not enough to just catch a consignment, it is very important to completely uproot the drugs network and get to the bottom of its source.

The Home Minister informed that the Central Government is preparing a database of different types of crimes for the first time, with a scientific approach. He stressed the need to make good use of 5G technology to strengthen the security system.

Shah highlighted that the basic principle of a modern intelligence agency should not be 'Need to know', but 'Need to Share' and 'Duty to Share' because one will not get success unless the approach changes. In the conference, discussions were also held on the topics of counter terror and counter radicalization, challenges of Maoist overground and front organizations, crypto currency, counter drone technology, cyber and social media surveillance, demographic changes and growing radicalization in border areas and drug trafficking.