DGP Kerala orders FIR against The Kerala Story after TN journalist forwards complaint to CM

The teaser of the movie released earlier this month and claimed that over 32,000 women from the southern state were converted and many were taken to Islamic State held territories in Syria and Afghanistan in a decade. The movie is directed by V A Shah and is directed by Sudipto Sen.

New Delhi, Nov 09: Kerala director general of police Anil Kant has directed the Thiruvananthapuram police commissioner Sparjan Kumar to register a case against the crew of the film The Kerala Story for allegedly portraying the state as a safe haven for terrorists.

Tamil Nadu based journalist, B R Arvindaksham had two days back written to the country's film certification board chief Prasoon Joshi and others seeking a ban on the movie. He said that the movie makers should submit enough evidence to back their claims.

A copy of the complaint was sent to Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan who later forwarded it to the police chief. "I have sent a mail to the Kerala CM and DGP asking them call the director of "The Kerala Story" Sudipto Sen and investigate the veracity of the teaser," the TN based journalist wrote on Twitter.

In the letter to the CM, the journalist said that the movie is against the unity and integrity of the country which would tarnish the image of the intelligence agencies. The police examined the teaser and said many assertions were made without any truth or evidence. "I have seen that teaser. It's a clear case of misinformation. There is nothing like that happening in Kerala. This is to tarnish the image of Kerala in front of other states. This is a Sangh Parivar agenda. They are consistently trying to spread hatred among people. On what basis is the film made, and on what information?" Congress leader V D Satheesan had said.

The film's teaser was released on November 3 and tells the gut-wrenching story of several women from Kerala who were radicalised, converted and forced to join the Islamic State.