DGCA warns airlines against offering passengers unserviceable seats

. .

"This practice is not only causing inconvenience to the travellers but also inviting a serious safety concern as well," the regulator mentioned. As per Rule 53 of The Aircraft Rule, 1937, all materials including the aircraft seat shall conform to approved design specifications, the DGCA noted.

The installation of any part failing to meet the intended design requirements, degrades the requirements of airworthiness, it said. "In view of the above, it is hereby advised to ensure that airline shall not book passengers beyond the serviceable seats meeting the approved design specification available in the aircraft, released for scheduled services.

Any non-compliance in this regard shall be viewed seriously," it noted. PTI