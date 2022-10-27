Devout Hindu Rishi Sunak shares Diwali wishes from NO 10: Says our children will light Diyas

New Delhi, Oct 27: Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday shared Diwali wishes from his residence at 10 Downing Street. Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister was attending a Diwali reception at the official residence of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
Sunak while extending his wishes also vowed to build a Britain where our children and grandchildren can light their Diyas.
"Brilliant to drop into tonight's Diwali reception in No 10. I will do everything I can in this job to build a Britain where our children and our grandchildren can light their Diyas and look to the future with hope. Happy #Diwali everyone!," Sunak said while sharing a picture of him at the reception.
Sunak a devout Hindu took over as the Prime Minister of Britain on Wednesday.