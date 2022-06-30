Devendra Fadnavis to return as Maha CM: Who are likely to be the ministers

New Delhi, Jun 30: The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He will take oath on July 1 while Eknath Shinde who led the rebellion will be sworn in as deputy chief minister.

Meanwhile India Today TV has put out a list of possible miniaters which has been given below.

The BJP would stake a claim with the help of the Shinde faction to form the government. Following this the CM and Deputy CM will take oath. This would be followed by the election of the Speaker. The Shinde faction will be recognised as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party. The election of the whip would take place following which a vote of confidence will be held. The process would be completed by July 11 will the Cabinet expansion.